Microsoft officially expands Windows 365 to Korea Central

Microsoft has officially expanded Windows 365 availability to the Korea Central region.

Starting today, the company is allowing organizations in South Korea to provision Cloud PCs with data stored locally, addressing both performance needs and regional compliance requirements.

With the expansion of Windows 365, customers setting up Cloud PCs can now select Korea Central as a storage region within provisioning policies.

This ensures data remains within the South Korea geography while improving responsiveness for users based in the area.

Worth noting that locating Cloud PCs closer to employees reduces latency and strengthens data residency assurance. That’s two key priorities for businesses operating under local regulations.

Microsoft mentions, “Korea Central can now be selected within provisioning policies when you select the South Korea geography.”

The addition of Korea Central is part of Microsoft’s ongoing effort to extend Windows 365 to more Azure regions worldwide.

The company says it wants to make Cloud PCs available wherever the workforce is, while maintaining a seamless and secure user experience.