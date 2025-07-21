Microsoft partners with France to create digital replica of Notre Dame

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Notre Dame is getting a second life, this time in digital form. Microsoft is partnering with the French government to rebuild the iconic cathedral as a fully detailed 3D model. The idea is to preserve every stone, sculpture, and stained-glass window with the help of AI.

Five years after fire nearly gutted the 860-year-old monument, France is looking for ways to safeguard its cultural legacy for the long term. The announcement came from Microsoft’s VC and President, Brad Smith.

In yesterday’s blog post, he explained how the company will use cloud infrastructure and artificial intelligence to recreate Notre Dame with remarkable precision. This model won’t just sit in archives. It’ll be available for the public to explore from anywhere in the world.

This isn’t Microsoft’s first digital preservation project. The company previously helped build a digital twin of St. Peter’s Basilica. With Notre Dame, the aim is even more ambitious.

Through its new Culture AI initiative, Microsoft is working with partners across France to support museums, researchers, and educators in keeping cultural knowledge alive, even as buildings age or disappear.

The virtual Notre Dame is part of that mission. It’s not just a replica, it’s a way to hold on to the stories, art, and meaning behind one of Europe’s most important landmarks. As Smith put it, “People will be using this digital record a hundred years from now.”