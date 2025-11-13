Microsoft Plans New Features for Excel, Outlook, Edge, and More

You can check all the entries in the Official 365 Roadmap

Microsoft appears to have a bunch of new features coming for you across Excel, Outlook, and Copilot. There are a few new features listed in the Official 365 Roadmap. Let’s start with Microsoft Edge first.

According to the roadmap entry, the browser’s business edition is finally getting a “What’s New” page. You can expect to see all the improvements and changes listed on it after every update. Microsoft notes that the feature will drop in February 2026.

Additionally, the company will add new extensions for enterprises, allowing them to safely execute AI-generated code without exposing sensitive data. This feature will be released in December 2025, according to the roadmap entry.

If you are a user of Outlook Mobile, there are some new features coming for you, too, on Android and iOS. Microsoft Outlook will soon get customizable toolbars for composing emails. The new intuitive toolbars will also appear when you select multiple messages.

For those on Android, the Outlook app will also get a redesigned Copilot Chat interface. Once that rolls out, you’ll see the AI button placed separately from email and event actions.

Over on Excel, Agent Mode will be generally available for everyone starting December 2025. For the uninitiated, this Copilot-powered feature can create new sheets, analyze data, and even visualize results.

Last but not least, Microsoft 365 Copilot itself is getting several improved features, like OAuth-based authentication for connectors, ServiceNow Knowledge templates, and the ability to generate Office documents directly from Copilot Studio Lite agents.

via: Neowin