Microsoft Probes MFA Errors Disrupting 365 Account Setups Across EMEA and Asia

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is reportedly investigating a new Microsoft 365 issue affecting authentication, including self-service password resets and multi-factor authentication setup. According to Bleeping Computer, the problem stems from a recent change meant to improve MFA sign-in.

“We’ve identified that some of the infrastructure that processes authentication-related requests is not performing within expected thresholds,” Microsoft said.

A temporary configuration update is reportedly live, showing good signs of improvement. However, a permanent fix is in the works. The issue has mostly impacted users in the Impacted users are mostly in Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Admins are also having trouble adding MFA methods.

Some users, including those on NHSmail in the UK, are seeing errors like “we’re sorry, we ran into a problem.” To catch you up, the incident mirrors past authentication outages. Microsoft 365 has had several updates in the last few months.

In January, a spike in CPU usage crashed MFA registration systems for Office apps, leaving users locked out temporarily. Earlier in May, another issue took down multiple Microsoft 365 services in North America, including Microsoft Teams. Moreover, a licensing bug prevented Family plan customers from accessing Microsoft 365 features in April until it was resolved.