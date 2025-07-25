Microsoft Quietly tests Copilot in Edge InPrivate Browsing Mode

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is testing a controversial change in Edge Canary: the AI assistant Copilot now appears in InPrivate browsing mode.

In Edge’s InPrivate mode, features like Copilot are normally turned off to protect user privacy by ensuring activity isn’t saved or tracked. The Copilot button normally doesn’t appear at all.

We noticed that in the Edge Canary version, the Copilot button now appears in InPrivate windows. When clicked, it opens the sidebar as usual without showing any warning. You can ask it to summarize a webpage or highlight the main points, and it responds as expected.

Copilot sidebar appears on Edge’s InPrivate homepage, suggesting AI interaction even in private mode.

In our testing, Copilot in Edge’s InPrivate mode worked, but with limitations. It didn’t remember past conversations, personalize responses based on activity, or save chat history. It also didn’t use information from Bing searches or Microsoft account interests unless you sign in manually.

Copilot showing Contextual prompts in Edge’s InPrivate mode.

In short, Copilot in Edge’s InPrivate browsing now allows you to ask questions and get help based on the current page, without saving or personalizing any information about you.

Copilot running in Edge’s InPrivate window, summarizing a news article from Windows Report.

Microsoft hasn’t made any official announcement about Copilot coming to InPrivate mode. This may be part of an experiment or A/B test in Edge Canary builds.

Users must sign in to save conversations. Image Credit: WindowsReport.

It also raises an important question: Should AI tools that analyze content and user input be part of a mode designed for privacy? InPrivate browsing isn’t designed for this kind of assistant, and users who value strong privacy may not be comfortable with the change.

That’s not all. Microsoft has now introduced Copilot to the Edge new tab page, displaying an AI-powered feed there as well. The company is also displaying a comparison banner highlighting Edge’s AI features when users search for Chrome on Edge.

Would you welcome Microsoft bringing Copilot into Edge’s private browsing mode? Share your thoughts in the comments below.