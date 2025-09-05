Microsoft reminds users of looming end of support for Access 2016 and 2019

Both will hit end of support on October 14, 2025

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft is reminding customers that Access 2016 and Access 2019 will officially reach end of support on October 14, 2025. That’s the same date when Windows 10 also reaches its end of support.

In the recent tech community blogpost, the company says while the apps will continue to function, it will no longer provide security patches, bug fixes, or feature updates once the deadline passes.

That also means no technical assistance will be available, increasing the risks for users who continue running older, unsupported versions.

Microsoft has also urged Access users with perpetual licenses to consider moving to Microsoft 365 Apps subscriptions, which include the same desktop version of Access alongside premium Office features.

There are some perks that Microsoft highlighted. For starters, subscribed customers benefit from AI-powered tools, cloud-connected experiences, 1TB of OneDrive storage, and cross-device access.

Microsoft acknowledged that many users prefer to avoid subscriptions, insisting that migrating does not change the familiar desktop Access experience. That said, it brings access to enhancements like Editor in Word, Money in Excel, and more connected features without altering the core app.

Microsoft further recommends checking with Sales Support to see if organizations qualify for upgrade incentives.