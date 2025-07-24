Microsoft Reportedly Working On Major Visual Studio Upgrade with AI at the Center

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is reportedly preparing a major revamp of Visual Studio, and this time, AI is front and center. An internal memo seen by Business Insider reveals the company is already testing what it’s calling “Visual Studio 18” as it gears up for the next round of developer tools.

Do note that this won’t be just a routine update. Microsoft is already worried about the new AI-powered IDEs like Amazon’s Kiro and other tools built on its own open-source VS Code. So, it all makes sense now.

According to the memo, Microsoft started “dogfooding” the new version earlier this year. In other words, employees are already using it internally. While we don’t know the official release date yet, a previously published blog post spotted by the news outlet hinted at official launch sometime this summer.

Jay Parikh, who now leads Microsoft’s CoreAI team, is the man behind this big upgrade. The main goal behind this upgrade is to make Visual Studio smarter, more responsive, and better equipped to support developers. The upgrade could mean better real-time code suggestions, analysis, and automation.

Some AI features are already rolling out in Visual Studio 17.14.9, including support for Anthropic’s latest models and updates to the Model Context Protocol, which helps models interact with external data.