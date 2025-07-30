Microsoft Restores Services to Nayara Energy After Legal Push

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has resumed services to Nayara Energy after the Indian refiner filed a lawsuit in the Delhi High Court, challenging the sudden suspension of its access to critical digital tools.

A company spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the restoration on July 30, saying Microsoft remains committed to supporting customers globally and is in talks with European Union regulators to ensure continuity.

The restoration comes just days after Nayara sued Microsoft on July 28, calling the earlier service cut-off “abrupt and unilateral.” The tech giant had halted support on July 22, following European Union sanctions against Nayara over its ties to Russian oil major Rosneft, which owns 49 percent of the company.

Nayara argued in court that the suspension blocked access to essential platforms like Outlook and Teams, despite its fully paid software licenses. It also accused Microsoft of applying foreign legal frameworks within India without prior consultation or legal justification.

The EU sanctions, part of the bloc’s latest effort to limit Russia’s oil revenues, bar Nayara from exporting refined products to Europe and restrict related financial and shipping services. Analysts say the move is already affecting Nayara’s operations, with delays in tenders and stranded shipments.

A senior Indian government official confirmed the restoration of services and emphasized the importance of tech resilience. He said businesses should avoid overreliance on any one country or provider to prevent similar disruptions.