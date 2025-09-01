Microsoft rolls out KB5065848, KB5065847, and KB5065813 OOBE updates for Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has released Out-of-Box Experience (OOBE) updates under KB5065848, KB5065847, and KB5065813. These packages cover Windows 11 versions 22H2, 23H2, 24H2, and even Windows Server 2025, ensuring fresh installs run on the latest critical fixes from day one.

All the aforementioned updates arrive just days after Microsoft pushed dynamic updates under KB5065378 and KB5064097, which focused on setup binaries and recovery improvements. Together, the two sets of releases highlight Microsoft’s strategy of polishing both installation and recovery experiences.

Unlike cumulative features or security patches, these OOBE updates don’t list detailed changelogs. Instead, they act as behind-the-scenes enablers, making sure devices receive zero-day patches, updated drivers, and essential fixes while going through initial setup. Microsoft says that the updates are mandatory, so users can’t decline them during OOBE.

Besides security patches, there’s another benefit. If a newer build of Windows 11 is already available, the system can pull it in during the last stage of OOBE. That means a brand-new PC may boot for the first time already running the latest release.

Not to forget, the KB updates span multiple supported versions:

KB5065848 and KB5065847 apply to Windows 11 version 24H2 and Windows Server 2025.

KB5065813 applies to Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2.

Worth noting that the updates are applied automatically during setup if the device is online. Moreover, Microsoft notes that installation speed depends on both hardware and internet performance.