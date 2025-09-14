Microsoft seals interoperability deal with EU, announces Teams licensing changes worldwide

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has entered into a landmark agreement with the European Commission to resolve historic concerns over Teams bundling and fairness in the market.

The company’s “Commitments” introduce sweeping reforms across interoperability, data portability, licensing, and Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Teams pricing. The revised changes will come into effect on November 1, 2025.

As per the deal, Microsoft will offer greater access to third-party developers but will keep its add-in model exclusive for communications and collaboration applications. It will be made available by partners through AppSource solutions and embed Microsoft Office Web Apps using the Document Collaboration Partner Program.

On the data front, Microsoft is launching new APIs to extract customer data from Entra ID, Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive, the same as what Teams itself uses.

Customers will also receive Teams data migration APIs and a free export tool, making it easier to transfer information to competing platforms. There’s also a new centralized developer portal that will consolidate resources and feedback channels under one roof, ensuring it stands the test of time.

Starting this November, customers around the globe will be able to choose Microsoft 365 and Office 365 suites with or without Teams. The company will apply global price deltas across versions: €8 ($8.55) for business suites, €3 ($3.21) for Business Standard/Premium, €1.50 ($1.61) for Business Basic, and €1 ($1.07) for F3. On top of that, Standalone Teams offers will begin at or higher than these levels.

For the EEA market, Microsoft committed three further changes. Customers can transition to no-Teams suites during annual order periods over the next five years. Besides, they can preserve discount rates upon transitioning over and apply the same discount rates to both suite types.