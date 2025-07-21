Microsoft Shuts Down Its Movies & TV Store on Xbox and Windows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has pulled the plug on its Movies & TV store across Xbox consoles and Windows PCs. As of today, users can no longer buy or rent new content through the Microsoft Store.

While this change doesn’t affect access to previously purchased movies and shows, the only way to watch them is through Microsoft’s own apps.

If you’ve bought content in the past, you’ll still be able to play it on Windows and Xbox. Remember, downloads are still available and streaming works fine, but only through the Movies & TV app.

HD is the highest resolution you’ll get, and content won’t carry over to other platforms unless it’s eligible for Movies Anywhere (in the U.S.). Microsoft quietly confirmed the shutdown in its FAQ, which now answers the question “Can I still buy and rent new movies and TV shows?” with a clear response:

“Microsoft has stopped selling new movies and TV content. You can still access your previously purchased content on Windows and Xbox devices.”

For Xbox users, purchased videos will still play. On Windows, playback, including downloaded files, remains supported. But there’s no word on how long servers will stick around to stream those older titles.

This move ends a long run that started with Zune Marketplace in 2006, shifted to Xbox Video in 2012, and evolved into the current Movies & TV app in 2015. With this move, Microsoft has officially stepped away from digital video sales, leaving users to rely on Netflix, Apple TV, Amazon, and others. What’s frustrating is that users aren’t getting any refunds.