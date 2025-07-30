Microsoft study shows AI may replace jobs like translators, writers, and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is warning that artificial intelligence isn’t just helping at work, it’s already reshaping the job market. A new study highlights how AI is creeping into roles that rely on language, writing, and digital task execution, putting several professions at risk.

The research is based on over 200,000 conversations with Copilot users across the U.S., examining where people used AI the most. Based on user satisfaction and how often Copilot was asked to handle certain tasks, researchers calculated how likely AI is to take over different job roles

If you’re into translation and interpretation jobs, AI is coming for you. With modern AI tools already offering fast, multi-language voiceovers and real-time translations, these roles face the greatest overlap with what Copilot can do today.

The study found that historians often turned to AI to analyze social topics or verify historical facts. Since information gathering is a strength of language models, researchers saw clear replacement potential.

Writers, sales reps, and customer service agents also ranked high on the list. These jobs typically involve communication-heavy tasks, which users frequently handed over to Copilot with good results.

On the other hand, nursing assistants, massage therapists, and heavy equipment operators showed little AI impact. These jobs involve physical presence, hands-on care, or machine handling, things AI still can’t replicate.

To understand how suitable AI is for each profession, the study used an “applicability score.” The more positive feedback a task received, the higher the score. Here are the top 10 roles most likely to be affected:

Interpreters and translators Historians Passenger attendants Sales representatives Writers and authors Customer service reps CNC tool programmers Telephone operators Ticket agents Radio DJs

Is your job role on that list? Do let us know, mine is already peeking from the number 5.