Microsoft Teams Adds Remote Log Collection for Faster Troubleshooting

Microsoft has rolled out Remote Log Collection for Teams, a feature designed to make troubleshooting faster and less disruptive for both IT admins and end users.

Previously, diagnosing Teams issues was often a hassle, with time-consuming back-and-forths with employees, collecting diagnostic logs manually, and losing valuable time.

With the new system, admins can now trigger log collection directly from the Teams Admin Center, without interrupting the user’s workflow.

Logs are securely collected in the background and delivered to the admin console, ready for analysis or to share with Microsoft support. Admins now also get the ability to monitor request status, download logs, and delete outdated files, ensuring both efficiency and compliance.

The feature is available today in the Teams Admin Center under the Users section. And it is available to roles, such as Global Administrator, Teams Administrator, Teams Communications Administrator, Teams Communications Support Engineer and Teams Communications Support Specialist.

Microsoft says Remote Log Collection has been one of the most requested features by the IT teams. The feature comes alongside the new Teams Client Health Dashboard. It gives admins access to more proactive tools to keep collaboration smooth and uninterrupted.