Microsoft Teams and Outlook Set to Get Handy Productivity Upgrades in 2026

Microsoft has been pushing updates to Teams and Outlook for a while now, but 2026 is going to be another exciting year if you are a user of any of these apps. Well, the incoming upgrades are not the biggest, but they will quietly improve your workflow. Let’s start with Teams first.

Microsoft, in its Official M365 roadmap, mentioned that you won’t need to hop between accounts just to answer a message. Microsoft is rolling out the ability to view notifications, and even reply, across tenants without switching.

The company also adds that, “You can triage notifications, reply to chats, and pin tenants to the left rail for quick access.” These changes will be coming for users in February 2026.

Next up, Microsoft is also bumping up security. Starting February 2026, users on all platforms will be able to report suspicious calls directly inside Teams. It’s meant to help Microsoft flag malicious behavior faster and make threat detection less reactive.

If you often have trouble with grammar and spelling, the autocorrect feature for messages will also roll out. “Users will now have commonly misspelled words automatically corrected in compose,” said Microsoft in its official roadmap portal.

Additionally, IT admins will get more control over the text and URL shown when recordings or transcripts are created. On top of that, Teams will finally let you forward up to five messages in one go. Over on Outlook, Microsoft is bringing back Quick Parts, which will be rolling out in January 2026.