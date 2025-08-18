Microsoft Teams Is Getting Stronger Protection Against Malicious URLs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft is tightening security in Teams with new protections designed to keep users safe from rising threats. Teams will soon block harmful file types and automatically flag malicious URLs shared in chats or channels, according to an entry in the Microsoft 365 roadmap (via Bleeping Computer).

These upgrades are set to begin rolling out worldwide next month. The move builds on Microsoft’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration tools at a time when Teams usage is at an all-time high.

Once live, the new features will stop users from sharing weaponizable files like executables in Teams conversations, reducing the risk of malware spreading through casual file transfers. Alongside this, Teams will scan links sent in chats and channels, warning users when a malicious URL is detected before they click.

Security administrators are also gaining more power through a fresh integration with Microsoft Defender for Office 365. This addition links Teams directly to the Tenant Allow/Block List, making it possible to block unwanted communications from specific domains.

Not only will future chats and calls from those domains be blocked, but existing ones can also be automatically deleted. Microsoft expects this capability to reach general availability by late September 2025.

These improvements follow another security measure introduced earlier this year. Back in July, Microsoft started rolling out the “Prevent Screen Capture” feature, which blacks out the meeting window if a participant attempts to screenshot sensitive information.