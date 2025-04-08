Microsoft Teams Mobile will introduce a game-changing content share button

The feature will be released in June.

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Flavius Floare 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

microsoft teams content

Microsoft Teams Mobile will roll out a new feature to simplify how users share content during conversations.

According to a recent entry in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap, the newly introduced “content picker” feature offers an intuitive way to attach files, images, and other media directly from your mobile device. Users can easily access the unified attach flow with just a tap on the paperclip icon in the compose overflow menu.

This streamlined process makes sure that attaching content—regardless of its storage location—becomes hassle-free, boosting productivity and collaboration.

Why? Because the content picker integrates seamlessly into the Teams Mobile interface, and it allows users to easily attach a document from their phone or add an image stored in the cloud.

Here’s what the entry says:

Introducing a new content picker for Teams Mobile! Attach any type of content, whether files or media, from the paperclip icon in the compose overflow menu. Our unified attach flow makes it easy and intuitive to attach content from any source location.

The roadmap says this new update will be added to Teams in June.

Speaking of Microsoft Teams, the platform will be enhanced to let users know when sensitive content is being shared in a meeting. This will successfully stop the spreading of confidential info or even unsafe-for-work content.

More about the topics: Microsoft Teams, Teams

Flavius Floare

Flavius Floare Shield

Tech Journalist

Flavius is a writer and a media content producer with a particular interest in technology, gaming, media, film and storytelling. He's always curious and ready to take on everything new in the tech world, covering Microsoft's products on a daily basis. The passion for gaming and hardware feeds his journalistic approach, making him a great researcher and news writer that's always ready to bring you the bleeding edge!

User forum

0 messages