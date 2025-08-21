Microsoft to End Support for Windows 10 OneNote in October

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

After years of serving as a go-to note-taking app, OneNote for Windows 10 is officially reaching the end of support on October 14. Microsoft has confirmed that the app will become read-only, meaning users can view their notes but will no longer be able to edit, sync, or receive security updates.

The move is part of Microsoft’s plan to streamline OneNote into a single modern app, the new OneNote on Windows, available from the Microsoft Store. This unified direction ensures faster feature rollouts, long-term support, and better security.

What Happens to OneNote After October 14

OneNote for Windows 10 will become read-only.

No bug fixes, security patches, or updates will be released.

Users can still access their old notes, but must migrate to continue editing and syncing.

How to Transition Smoothly to the New OneNote App After Support Ends

Microsoft recommends users switch now to avoid disruptions. Here’s the process:

Sync your notes first: Right-click each notebook in OneNote for Windows 10 and select Sync This Notebook. This ensures everything is backed up in OneDrive or SharePoint. Use the migration ribbon: The in-app Switch Now button will guide you directly to the new OneNote on Windows app. Download the new app: It’s free from the Microsoft Store. Simply sign in with your Microsoft account, and your synced notes will appear automatically. Recover older notes: Use File > Open Backups in the new app if anything is missing.

Microsoft further says this move allows it to focus entirely on one flagship app. Upcoming features include Copilot-powered note generation and other AI-driven tools. The goal is a more intelligent, secure, and connected note-taking experience across devices.

For the uninitiated, the new OneNote on Windows app is already available for all personal, school, and enterprise users, making now the best time to switch.