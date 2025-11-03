Microsoft to Invest $15.2 Billion to Drive AI and Cloud Growth in the UAE

Microsoft just announced to invest $15.2 billion in the United Arab Emirates by 2029. The announcement comes as Abu Dhabi and Dubai recently hosted major energy and tech conferences this week. In other words, Microsoft sees the UAE as global hub for artificial intelligence and cloud innovation.

Since launching the initiative in 2023, the company has already poured in $7.3 billion, including a $1.5 billion equity stake in G42, the UAE’s sovereign AI company, and over $4.6 billion in building advanced AI and cloud datacenters.

In the next phase, which spans through 2026 to 2029, Microsoft will add another $7.9 billion, with $5.5 billion dedicated to expanding infrastructure. Moreover, the remaining $2.4 billion will go into operations and local partnerships.

These investments also include tens of thousands of NVIDIA GPUs, such as including A100, H100, and GB300 chips. Not to forget, these are approved under strict U.S. export controls. The chips will power next-generation AI models from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Microsoft, supporting government, enterprise, and consumer applications across the UAE.

That’s not all; the company now employs nearly 1,000 people in the UAE, representing 40 nationalities, and collaborates with 1,400 partner firms employing 45,000 professionals. Its newly established Global Engineering Development Center in Abu Dhabi is helping attract top AI talent. While the AI for Good Lab is applying machine learning to humanitarian challenges across Africa and the Middle East.

To ensure inclusion, Microsoft has pledged to skill one million UAE residents by 2027. This includes ongoing programs used for training 120,000 government employees, 175,000 students, and 39,000 teachers in AI and cloud literacy.

The initiative also extends to governance. Alongside G42 and MBZUAI, Microsoft co-founded the Responsible AI Future Foundation, aimed at developing ethical AI frameworks for the Global South.

