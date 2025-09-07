Microsoft to retire Project Online in 2026, offers transition options

Plenty of transition options are available

Microsoft is retiring Project Online after more than a decade of service. The cloud-based project management tool will be officially discontinued on September 30, 2026.

The decision to retire comes as Microsoft is moving towards AI-powered project management tools. While Project Online ends, other tools like Project desktop, Project Server Subscription Edition, and Planner remain available.

Why Project Online is retiring?

Project Online’s legacy architecture has limited Microsoft’s ability to deliver modern features and AI-driven experiences. With some SharePoint Online workflow tools deprecating in 2026, Microsoft is prioritizing innovation in Planner and the Project Manager agent, which aim to provide intuitive, scalable project tracking and reporting across Microsoft 365.

October 1, 2025: End of sale for Project Online-only SKUs to new customers.

September 30, 2026: Official retirement. Existing tenants will continue working until this date.

It’s worth noting that project desktop remains unaffected, and Planner continues to offer basic and premium capabilities. Premium features include portfolio tracking, baselines, Gantt charts, workflow automation via Power Apps, and integration with the Project Manager agent for AI-assisted project management.

What are available transition options?

Organizations can choose the solution that fits their needs:

Planner: Modern task and project management. Premium users can leverage AI-powered task creation and status tracking.

Project Server Subscription Edition: Advanced planning, scheduling, and resource management for enterprises.

Dynamics 365 Project Operations: Ideal for organizations needing timesheet management and resource scheduling.

Microsoft recommends backing up all Project Online data and reviewing internal workflows. Admins should notify teams and plan migration to one of the supported alternatives to avoid disruption.