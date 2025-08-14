Microsoft Updates Notepad in Windows 11 With New Context Menus

The update is being rolled out to the Canary channel

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Notepad improved context menu

Microsoft is gradually updating its Notepad app for sometime now, and the latest release adds another welcome change to the mix.

In version 11.2507.26.0, the company has reportedly introduced a revamped context menu alongside recent formatting improvements, giving the lightweight editor a modern look.

The updated context menu, first spotted by Deskmodder (via Neowin), takes cues from Windows 11’s File Explorer. It offers a cleaner, more organized layout and even includes separators.

For now, the feature is rolling out in the Canary channel, but Microsoft has made it possible for retail Windows 11 users to get it right away.

Those who don’t want to wait can manually install the update by grabbing the package from the Microsoft Store’s backend. The process is straightforward, check it below:

  • Visit store.rg-adguard.net.
  • Select ProductId in the dropdown.
  • Enter the code: 9msmlrh6lzf3.
  • Choose Fast in the next dropdown, then click the check mark.
  • Download Microsoft.WindowsNotepad_11.2507.26.0 (or later).msixbundle.
  • Install the file to update Notepad instantly.

The context menu revamp follows other recent Notepad upgrades, such as text formatting options. No wonfer, these new additions make the app more versatile for casual editing and quick note-taking.

While Notepad remains one of Windows’ simplest tools, Microsoft’s gradual improvements are making it a handy app to work with.

Article feature image source: Deskmodder

More about the topics: notepad, Windows 11

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages