Microsoft Updates Notepad in Windows 11 With New Context Menus

The update is being rolled out to the Canary channel

Microsoft is gradually updating its Notepad app for sometime now, and the latest release adds another welcome change to the mix.

In version 11.2507.26.0, the company has reportedly introduced a revamped context menu alongside recent formatting improvements, giving the lightweight editor a modern look.

The updated context menu, first spotted by Deskmodder (via Neowin), takes cues from Windows 11’s File Explorer. It offers a cleaner, more organized layout and even includes separators.

For now, the feature is rolling out in the Canary channel, but Microsoft has made it possible for retail Windows 11 users to get it right away.

Those who don’t want to wait can manually install the update by grabbing the package from the Microsoft Store’s backend. The process is straightforward, check it below:

Visit store.rg-adguard.net.

Select ProductId in the dropdown.

Enter the code: 9msmlrh6lzf3.

Choose Fast in the next dropdown, then click the check mark.

Download Microsoft.WindowsNotepad_11.2507.26.0 (or later).msixbundle.

Install the file to update Notepad instantly.

The context menu revamp follows other recent Notepad upgrades, such as text formatting options. No wonfer, these new additions make the app more versatile for casual editing and quick note-taking.

While Notepad remains one of Windows’ simplest tools, Microsoft’s gradual improvements are making it a handy app to work with.

