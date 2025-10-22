Microsoft & Verizon Team Up to Deliver Always-Connected Surface 5G Laptops for Business

Microsoft is moving its Surface for Business family to the next level with native 5G capability. And now the lineup has been optimized for Verizon’s robust mobile network. The joint effort from Microsoft and Verizon is designed to address one of hybrid work’s largest challenges, which is staying connected beyond the confines of conventional office spaces.

The Surface Copilot+ PCs are now equipped with 5G connectivity built in. As a result, it enables professionals to work remotely without dependence on Wi-Fi or phone tethering. Thanks to Verizon’s vast 5G network, these PCs have continuous access to Microsoft 365, Teams, and Copilot AI capabilities even under limited broadband availability.

Surface Copilot+ PCs are optimized for AI workloads, all thanks to built-in NPUs that can provide more than 40 TOPS of performance. Whether it’s summarizing lengthy email chains in Outlook or getting real-time project updates from SharePoint, users can now count on quick and secure Verizon 5G to keep their workflow going.

Security is another key area of this partnership. As you may know, Surface devices integrate Microsoft’s chip-to-cloud security features, such as TPM 2.0, BitLocker, and Windows Hello. Now, with Verizon’s encrypted network infrastructure and private network slicing, these PCs are even more secure.

With integration to Microsoft Intune, eSIM profiles, data usage, and roaming policies can be managed centrally by IT admins. This allows connectivity to be a managed enterprise resource instead of a user complication. Overall, by combining Verizon’s reliable network with Surface’s enterprise-class hardware and performance for AI-readiness, Microsoft is redefining mobile productivity.