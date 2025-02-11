Microsoft wants you to ask Copilot for Valentine's Day date ideas

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Valentine’s Day is almost upon us, and if you don’t have any ideas on how to spend it (that is, if you’re coupled, if you’re single, well, skip this one), don’t sweat it. Copilot has your back.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft says Copilot can suggest the perfect Valentine’s Day plans that everyone can use – from couples to families, friends, and close colleagues.

The Redmond-based tech giant then goes on to list several examples. Plans that don’t involve drinking plans to go to restaurants, or solo plans.

The company also provides users with a set of tips and tricks on how to get the most out of Copilot. Suggestions such as being specific, providing context, using keywords, specifying a preferred list, and so on will only push Copilot to come out with complex outputs.

If you don’t have any plans for Valentine’s Day and are out of ideas (there is still time until Friday), you might want to check this out.

Speaking about plans, it seems Microsoft has some big ones for Copilot. The company recently published a paper, COPILOT FOR MULTI-USER, MULTI-STEP COLLABORATIONS, about turning Copilot into a chat-like platform where multiple users can join.