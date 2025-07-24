Microsoft won’t raise Xbox game prices to $80, at least not yet

The increased price could be announced after holiday season

News

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Xbox reportedly has lots of games coming out in the second half of 2024

While some publishers have already started hiking the price of AAA games, Microsoft has decided to take some more time. The company has announced to stick with a $70 ceiling for its first-party titles, at least through the 2025 holiday season.

That includes The Outer Worlds 2, which had originally been listed at $80 when pre-orders opened in June. Now, Microsoft says the game, and other big holiday releases, will stay at $69.99.

In a statement to Windows Central, Microsoft said, “We’re focused on bringing players incredible worlds to explore, and will keep our full priced holiday releases, including The Outer Worlds 2, at $69.99 – in line with current market conditions.

It’s not clear what caused Microsoft to halt the price hike. Nintendo had already broken the $80 barrier earlier this year with Mario Kart World, hinting that others might follow. But for now, Xbox is holding the line.

Obsidian, the developer behind The Outer Worlds 2, confirmed the new pricing via a post on X and followed up with refund details on its official forums. Players who already pre-ordered the game will see the adjustment applied differently depending on platform.

On Steam, a balance correction will push funds back to players’ Steam Wallets. Xbox buyers will be charged the original $80 ten days before launch, but a $10 refund credit will follow.

On top of that, the same applies to pre-orders on the PlayStation Store. For Battle.net users, all pre-orders will be canceled, with a fresh pre-order option coming soon at the updated price.

More about the topics: gaming, xbox, xbox games

Rishaj Upadhyay

Rishaj Upadhyay Shield

News Editor

Rishaj is a tech writer who has been writing professionally for over four years, with a passion for Android, Windows, and all things tech. He initially joined Windows Report as a tech journalist and is now taking over as a news editor. When he's not breaking the keyboard, you can find him cooking, or listening to music/podcasts.

User forum

0 messages