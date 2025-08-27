Microsoft Word for Windows now saves new files directly to the cloud

Documents no longer start as unsaved local files

by Rishaj Upadhyay 

Microsoft has announced a major update to Word for Windows. Now, new documents are automatically saved to the cloud by default.

With the new change, documents no longer start as unsaved local files. Instead, they are immediately stored in OneDrive or SharePoint. You’ll benefit from improved security, automatic saving, and real-time access across devices. Collaboration becomes seamless with AutoSave enabled from the start.

So, how does the whole thing work? Well, first, you’ve to open a new Word document on Windows. Do note that AutoSave is toggled on by default.

Then, new files start with a date-based name instead of DocumentN. From there, press Ctrl + S to rename or change location, then confirm.

If you close before saving, Word asks to discard or keep the file.

Files saved in the cloud gets instant Copilot and Agent integration. You can right-click a cloud folder to set it as the default save location. Cloud-first saving can also be disabled in Word Options > Save for those who prefer local creation.

Microsoft has also outlined some known issues. Sometimes, new sessions may not auto-save, and renamed documents might take time to refresh in recent files.

The feature is live in Word for Windows Version 2509 (Build 19221.20000) or later. Moreover, Microsoft confirmed that a similar functionality is coming to Excel and PowerPoint later this year.

