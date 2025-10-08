Microsoft's 3-Day Office Mandate Forces Major Real Estate U-Turn

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

In a significant strategy reversal, Microsoft has taken a massive office space in Redmond off the sublease market. The move signals the tech giant is preparing for a larger in-person workforce as its new hybrid work policies take effect. The listing for nearly 480,000 square feet at the Millennium Corporate Park has been officially pulled, indicating a shift away from the downsizing trend seen across the tech industry.

This decision directly aligns with the company’s updated flexible work expectations announced last month. Microsoft is now requiring employees to be in the office at least three days per week. This policy is being rolled out in phases, beginning with the company’s headquarters in the Puget Sound region, making the need for ample desk space more urgent than it was a year ago.

The move marks a complete turnaround from the company’s position in 2023. At that time, Microsoft put the Millennium Corporate Park property up for sublease as part of a broader effort to reduce its physical footprint in an era of remote work. Now, the company is reclaiming that space to accommodate returning employees.

Further evidence of Microsoft’s changing real estate strategy can be seen in its other local activities. The company is reportedly renegotiating its leases at the nearby Redmond Town Center, suggesting a broader plan to secure and consolidate its presence around its main campus. These actions suggest the company anticipates its campuses will be significantly fuller throughout 2026.

This shift is also resonating with real estate investors. In September, the One Esterra Park building, which is fully leased to Microsoft, sold for approximately $225 million. This transaction stands as the largest office deal in the Seattle area for the year, highlighting renewed confidence in corporate-occupied assets in the region.

With a three-day in-office mandate on the horizon, Microsoft is clearly shoring up its physical office space rather than shedding it. The decision to retain the Millennium Corporate Park property is a clear indicator that the company is planning for a future with a much stronger emphasis on in-person collaboration at its Redmond headquarters.