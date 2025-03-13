Microsoft's Build 27813 to Canary channel completely removes Location History

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 27813 to the Canary Channel. This latest build includes a series of minor improvements and bug fixes that aim to enhance the overall user experience for Windows Insiders.

One of the notable changes in this build is the removal of the Location History feature. Previously used by the now-deprecated Cortana assistant, this feature allowed access to 24 hours of device history when location services were enabled.

With its removal, location data will no longer be saved locally, and the corresponding settings have been removed from the Settings > Privacy & security > Location page. Microsoft already teased out this deprecation a while ago.

In addition to this change, the build addresses several issues. The WDMAud system driver, which was causing app crashes after recent MIDI work, has been fixed. Furthermore, a problem in the Settings app where the System > Display > Color Management page might not display the expected color profile list for the selected monitor has also been resolved.

However, Microsoft is still working on some known issues. For instance, a d3d9.dll crash is causing multiple apps to fail to launch for some Insiders. Microsoft is actively working on fixing this problem.

Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel should note that the builds released to this channel represent the latest platform changes early in the development cycle. These builds are not tied to any specific release of Windows, and features included in these builds may never be released beyond the Insider program. Features may change, be removed, or replaced based on feedback from Insiders.

You can read the full release notes for the latest Canary build here.