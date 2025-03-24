Microsoft's latest KB5053648 for Windows 11 will correctly display dates in File Explorer

The build is now available to download.

Microsoft has rolled out the latest Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22635.5097, or KB5053648, to the Beta Channel. This release includes many improvements and fixes to enhance the user experience.

The new build introduces accessibility enhancements in File Explorer, including expanded support for text scaling across warning and error message dialogs. Users can adjust text scaling via the Accessibility settings in Windows 11. Additionally, the update resolves issues such as blank dates for files and folders in Home and improves the reliability of File Explorer launches

Other fixes released with KB5053648 include addressing problems with voice typing in the Chinese (Simplified) narrow layout and resolving issues with Windows Sandbox failing to launch in recent Beta builds. The taskbar also sees improvements, particularly for users with Hebrew or Arabic display languages.

Microsoft has acknowledged some known issues with the new grid and category views in the Start menu. These include delays in app icons appearing after installation and context menu glitches.

You can read KB5053648‘s full release notes here.

