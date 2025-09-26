Minecraft Live 2025: Date, Time, and Where to Watch

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Minecraft Live is the annual celebration of all things Minecraft, where Mojang showcases upcoming updates, announces community votes, and shares exclusive reveals. Fans worldwide tune in to see new mobs, blocks, gameplay features, and exciting collaborations. The Minecraft Live 2025 event promises the same excitement by bringing together the community to shape Minecraft’s future.

Minecraft Live 2025: When Is It?

Minecraft Live 2025 will take place on September 27, 2025, with a global broadcast across multiple time zones:

City Time Seattle 10:00 PDT Mexico City 11:00 CST New York 13:00 EDT São Paulo 14:00 BRT London 18:00 BST Stockholm 19:00 CEST Tokyo 02:00 JST (Sep 28) Sydney 03:00 AEST (Sep 28)

Where to Watch Minecraft Live 2025?

The event will stream online for free. You watch the live broadcast via any of the following methods.

What to Expect at Minecraft Live 2025?

Minecraft Live typically includes:

Sneak Peeks at Upcoming Updates: Mojang shares details about new gameplay features, blocks, mobs, and mechanics. Developer Insights: Behind-the-scenes looks at how Minecraft updates are developed and how players’ ideas influence them. Fun Announcements: Minecraft merch, spin-offs, and collaborations are sometimes revealed during the event. Interactive Moments: Viewers may get opportunities to participate in polls, challenges, and community Q&A sessions.

Highlights from Past Minecraft Live Highlights

2024: Showcased the Caves & Cliffs update additions and revealed the Warden mob.

Showcased the Caves & Cliffs update additions and revealed the Warden mob. 2023: Fans voted on the Allay mob, which became a new companion creature.

Fans voted on the Allay mob, which became a new companion creature. 2022: Introduced major cosmetic options and teased the Wild Update.

Every year, Minecraft Live combines announcements with fun, interactive elements that let the community influence the game’s development. And we hope this year, it will be no less.

