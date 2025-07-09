National Academy for AI Instruction launches with Backing from AFT, UFT, Microsoft, & more

Empowering teachers to lead with AI in the classroom

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

The American Federation of Teachers (AFT), United Federation of Teachers (UFT), Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic yesterday unveiled the National Academy for AI Instruction, a $23 million initiative launching this fall in Manhattan.

It offers free AI training and curriculum to all 1.8 million AFT members, starting with K–12 educators. The goal is to equip teachers with AI tools they can use responsibly, ethically, and with full control.

In a hands-on session at the UFT headquarters, attendees explored practical AI teaching strategies. AFT President Randi Weingarten emphasized, “AI serves students and society, not the other way around.”

Whereas, Microsoft’s Brad Smith said empowering teachers means “putting them in the driver’s seat.” OpenAI’s Chris Lehane described AI as a “thought partner” for educators, not a replacement.

The academy’s Manhattan hub features cutting-edge tech and support for credentialing, workshops, and continuing ed. Over five years, it aims to train 400,000 teachers, reaching more than seven million students. Educators like Marlee Katz see AI as a “best friend” for refining lessons and tone, and Vincent Plato noted AI is transforming teaching tools in real time.

Partnership origin traced to Microsoft and AFL‑CIO’s 2023 symposiums. Anthropic’s Jack Clark highlighted that early AI guidance will shape teaching for years. UFT President Michael Mulgrew stressed this gives teachers power to “train their AI” and use it as a planning assistant.

With Roy Bahat joining the board and resources available via AIinstruction.org, the academy sets a nationwide model. Teachers will shape how AI is used, ensuring it enhances education without overshadowing the human connection.