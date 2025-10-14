NBA 2K26 Patch Notes 2.0: Season 2 Prep, Likeness Updates & More

The update also fixes bunch of issues within the game

2K Games has rolled out NBA 2K26 Patch v2.0 for New Gen platforms, preparing the court for Season 2, which tips off on October 17 at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET / 4 PM BST. This major update improves gameplay, player likenesses, and game modes while improving performance and visuals across the board.

Major gameplay and UI improvements

The latest patch tweaks shot contest logic, reducing unfair “ghost contests” where defenders weren’t actively contesting shots. Pull-up fadeaway jumpers have been made tougher, and rhythm shooting is now more responsive to player input.

The update also refines body-up animations, improves ball collision detection, and makes zone defense violations more realistic. In 1v1 matches, energy now resets with every possession, ensuring a fairer experience.

Across all modes, the UI has been updated for smoother navigation, and new audio, commentary, and presentation elements make games feel more immersive.

Patch 2.0 delivers an extensive round of player and coach likeness updates, including new scans for players like DeAndre Ayton, Tamar Bates, and Tyrese Proctor. Tattoo and hairstyle updates add realism, while Larry Bird and Zion Williamson headline notable face and hair updates.

Arena enhancements also stand out, with the Orlando Magic’s new logo, updated court lines for the Brooklyn Nets’ 2016–17 arena, and correct Phoenix Mercury logos on Jumbotrons.

MyCAREER and MyTEAM get quality-of-life fixes

In MyCAREER, players can expect fixes to quest tracking, endorsements, and postseason progression. The Ask Out feature now works properly in overtime, and custom Takeovers finally display as intended.

MyTEAM fans get smoother menu navigation and UI updates, new filters in the Auction House, and the ability to view box pack descriptions. All-Star Team-Up and Triple Threat Park also get reliability fixes to prevent win streak resets.

The City and MyNBA stability

The City has received a stability overhaul, eliminating hangs caused by large friend lists and improving leaderboard visuals. Camera and HUD issues in Pro-Am 3v3 and The REC have also been resolved.

Meanwhile, MyNBA and MyGM see better performance in online modes, live practices, and draft class sharing. Several long-standing bugs tied to progression and stats tracking have been squashed.

PC version gets long-awaited stability boost

PC players will notice fewer crashes and faster load times, thanks to performance optimizations and controller vibration support. The team also fixed the false warning about low memory and restored keyboard functionality in the Create Roster menu. You might also want to check our guide on how to fix 2K26 not working and build specialization not working issue.

FAQs