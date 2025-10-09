[UPDATE] New Microsoft 365 Outage Strikes Again, Disrupting Teams, Outlook & Other Apps

The company is investigating the issue

[UPDATE, 09/10/2025 | 04:07 PM EDT] Microsoft has fixed the issue. In a post on X from Microsoft 365 Status account, the company noted:

We identified that a portion of network infrastructure in North America was misconfigured, resulting in impact. We’ve confirmed after a period of monitoring that rebalancing the affected traffic successfully resolved the issue and service health has recovered. Additional details for this incident can be found in the admin center under MO1169016 or status.cloud.microsoft

Microsoft is investigating a fresh outage affecting its 365 services, with users reporting issues accessing Teams, Outlook, and other Office apps.

Do note that this is a different one than the one reported yesterday. The incident is tracked under Service Health Dashboard incident MO1169016, with updates live for administrators.

Microsoft’s Service Health Status website hints at the issue, as it notes:

Affected users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services and features User impact: Affected users may be unable to access Microsoft 365 services and features. More info: Initial reports show issues accessing Microsoft Teams and Exchange Online. Current status: We’re reviewing internal telemetry and traffic patterns to determine a source of impact for reported issues with accessing Microsoft 365, Microsoft teams, and Exchange Online services and features. We’re working to rebalance traffic to healthy infrastructure. Scope of impact: Any users attempting to access the services listed above may be impacted.

Users across various regions have noted login failures, error messages, and timeouts. Microsoft has acknowledged the disruption and says it’s working to restore access as quickly as possible.

This isn’t the first time Microsoft services have faced widespread downtime. Earlier this year, outages have impacted MFA systems, Teams functionality, and admin portal access. In January, a global WAN issue caused hours of service disruption for millions of users.

For now, affected users are urged to check Microsoft’s Service Health Dashboard, follow updates from the MO1169016 alert, and monitor Microsoft 365 status channels. If there’s any update regarding this matter, we’ll update this article.