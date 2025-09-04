New PS5 Digital Slim SKU Reportedly Sees Storage Cut to 825GB

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Sony looks set to quietly roll out a new PlayStation 5 Digital Edition that trims back storage space. According to a report from Dealabs Magazine, the upcoming CFI-2100 unit, also referred to as the “PS5 Slim Digital Chassis E,” will reduce internal storage from 1TB down to 825GB.

The change appears to be a cost-cutting move rather than a technical upgrade. As spotted by Japanese site kunkoku.jp, the new model is expected to replace dwindling stock of the CFI-2000.

Aside from the reduced storage, the internals remain unchanged, meaning no support for Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. Despite shaving down usable space, pricing will reportedly stay the same.

Dealabs further reports that the CFI-2100 will retail for €499 in Europe, matching the previous model’s cost. While only confirmed for the European market so far, the new SKU is likely to arrive in North America as existing inventory phases out.

With no price drop in sight, those considering a PlayStation 5 Digital may want to act quickly before the current 1TB units disappear from shelves.