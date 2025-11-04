New Windows Update Titles to Keep Year & Month Format Intact, Microsoft Confirms

If you were also annoyed that Microsoft removed the year and month (YYYY-MM) format from the updated naming scheme for Windows Update, there’s some good news. In an update post on X, Microsoft’s Aria Carley (aka AriaUpdated) confirmed that the company will restore the month and year (YYYY-MM) format in Windows Update titles. The post reads:

Due to your feedback, we are going to ensure that the date (month and year) remain present on update titles. Please keep the feedback coming, we are listening!

The change comes after Microsoft faced heavy backlash for removing the date and months from the Windows Update titles (via Windows Latest). What used to be “2025-10 Cumulative Update for Windows 11, version 25H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5066835) (26200.6899)” was updated to look like “Preview Update (KB5066835) (26200.6899).”

Many users, including IT admins, feel that it became difficult to identify when updates were released, especially when we talk of large deployments. While Microsoft will bring back the date and month, it has no plans to restore older labels like “Cumulative Update” or OS version details, at least not yet.

Speaking of changes related to Windows Updates, Microsoft recently halted KB5067881 as it broke hotpatching on Windows Server 2025. For the uninitiated, the company released an out-of-band (OOB) update tom patch critical WSUS vulnerability (CVE-2025-59287). As a fix, Microsoft has released KB5070893 fix the said vulnerability without disrupting hotpatch.