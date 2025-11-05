Nintendo Launches "Nintendo Store" App for iOS and Android

Nintendo has launched its official Nintendo Store app globally for iOS and Android. If you’re a Nintendo fan, you’ll have new way to browse, shop, and stay updated on your favorite games and hardware.

Well, this isn’t the first time Nintendo has landed an app. The company launched an app called “My Nintendo” back in 2020. The new app, dubbed “Nintendo Store,” has been launched as a revamped version. You can find it on the App Store (for iOS) and Google Play Store (for Android).

So, what you will find within the app? The app can be considered as a hub for everything Nintendo. You can find Switch 2 consoles and accessories to digital and physical games, and even exclusive Nintendo merchandise, on the app.

You can further browse items directly in the app, check availability, and jump straight to the My Nintendo Store to make purchases. While physical items aren’t available in all regions, the app promises a more integrated shopping experience than the previous web store.

But the app isn’t just about shopping. The new Nintendo Store app also doubles as an information and activity companion. You can also stay in the loop with news, events, and sales, and even receive push notifications when items on their wish list get discounted.

Moreover, if you want to view their play history, you just need to sign in with a Nintendo Account. Doing so, you can access legacy data from 3DS and Wii U systems if linked through a Nintendo Network ID.

