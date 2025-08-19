NVIDIA Bundles Borderlands 4 With GeForce RTX 50-Series GPUs

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

NVIDIA has announced a new gaming bundle in partnership with Gearbox Software. The partnership will bring an exciting deal ahead of the launch of Borderlands 4. The mayhem-filled FPS RPG, known for its signature cel-shaded style, will officially release on September 12, 2025.

As part of the promotion, players purchasing select GeForce RTX 50-series “Blackwell” GPUs will receive a free copy of Borderlands 4. NVIDIA says that the bundle will be available with the RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 graphics cards.

Not to forget, the offer also extends to prebuilt desktops and laptops powered by these GPUs, ensuring both PC builders and laptop buyers can take advantage of the deal.

NVIDIA isn’t just including the base game. Players who redeem the promotion will also unlock the “Gilded Glory Pack” DLC, offering bonus content to kick off their adventure in style.

The bundle will be available through September 22, giving players a limited window to secure both the latest graphics hardware and one of the year’s biggest game releases.

With the RTX 50-series set to push performance even further, NVIDIA is highlighting how its latest GPUs will bring Borderlands 4’s chaotic combat and vibrant visuals to life like never before.