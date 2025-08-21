NVIDIA GeForce NOW gets RTX 5080 servers and 100GB cloud storage upgrade

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

NVIDIA just announced its biggest GeForce NOW upgrade yet, confirming that the new Blackwell RTX architecture will power cloud servers starting this September.

This means that members can stream with RTX 5080-class performance, delivering cutting-edge visuals, AI-driven features, and faster frame rates on nearly any device.

At the same time, NVIDIA is introducing a new Install-to-Play feature, expanding GeForce NOW’s catalog to nearly 4,500 titles. Members will also get 100GB of single-session cloud storage as part of their plan, with optional add-ons for persistent storage up to 1TB.

Image: NVIDIA

What’s new in GeForce NOW

With the RTX 5080 upgrade, NVIDIA says players can expect a huge bump in performance:

Up to 5K streaming at 120fps with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation.

with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation. Competitive gaming boosts with NVIDIA Reflex, offering latency under 30ms .

. A new Cinematic Quality Streaming mode for sharper text, richer colors, and AV1 encoding.

for sharper text, richer colors, and AV1 encoding. Broader device support, including Steam Decks, Lenovo Legion Go S, LG monitors, and Mac systems.

In addition, new blockbuster titles such as Borderlands 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, The Outer Worlds 2, and Dying Light: The Beast will be optimized for GeForce NOW at launch.

Timeline and availability

The RTX 5080-powered servers will begin rolling out in September for Ultimate members at the same $19.99/month price. NVIDIA also confirmed that GeForce NOW will launch in India this November, expanding its reach after Thailand.

With more games, better visuals, and larger storage, NVIDIA is positioning GeForce NOW as a complete PC gaming experience in the cloud, without the upfront cost of high-end hardware.