OpenAI is reportedly fast-tracking the GPT-5.2 launch; could land on December 9

The AI race is at an all-time high, thanks to big AI companies like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic, which are pushing new modes one after another. In case you missed it, Google recently introduced Gemini 3 Pro, its most advanced model so far.

Early tests show it outperforms OpenAI’s best model in several benchmarks. Reports from earlier this week suggest this prompted OpenAI’s CEO to issue a “code red” memo. Now, it looks like OpenAI wants to respond quickly with its next model, GPT-5.2. According to a new report by The Verge, the GPT-5.2 update could be released as soon as December 9th.

Tom Warren’s source claims the upgrade will meet Google’s new model head-on. That’s not all; the pressure created by Gemini 3 is reportedly pushing OpenAI to move up its release plans. According to the report, the update was originally scheduled for later in December.

As of now, we haven’t heard anything from OpenAI yet. Meaning, there is no teaser or official announcement so far. We expect Sam Altman, the hypeman of OpenAI, to tease it on X, but we’ll see. The date could shift because OpenAI usually weighs multiple factors before releasing anything new.

As for what else OpenAI is changing to stay competitive, the company is pausing a few ongoing efforts, including stuffing ads in ChatGPT and pushing updates to AI agents that handle health and shopping queries.

Do you think OpenAI’s updated model could catch up to Gemini 3? We’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.