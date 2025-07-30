OpenAI’s New Study Mode Wants ChatGPT to Guide Students

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

OpenAI is revolutionizing how students utilize ChatGPT in the classroom with a new feature, Study Mode. Rather than providing answers directly, ChatGPT will now assist students in working things out themselves.

OpenAI wants ChatGPT to assist learners in developing critical thinking, not merely copy-pasting answers. Study Mode turned on, ChatGPT won’t give away solutions. Rather, it poses leading questions, gently pushes you with cues, and breaks down challenging subjects into bite-sized portions.

The concept resulted from collaboration with teachers, scientists, and education specialists for months. They all agreed that learning is more effective when students work actively with the material, not merely read over an answer.

What’s in ChatGPT’s Study Mode?

According to OpenAI’s announcement, the Study Mode will have the following features:

Interactive prompts: Combines Socratic questioning, hints, and self-reflection prompts to guide understanding and promote active learning, instead of providing answers outright.

Combines Socratic questioning, hints, and self-reflection prompts to guide understanding and promote active learning, instead of providing answers outright. Scaffolded responses: Information is organized into easy-to-follow sections that highlight the key connections between topics, keeping information engaging with just the right amount of context and reducing overwhelm for complex topics.

Information is organized into easy-to-follow sections that highlight the key connections between topics, keeping information engaging with just the right amount of context and reducing overwhelm for complex topics. Personalized support: Lessons are tailored to the right level for the user, based on questions that assess skill level and memory from previous chats.

Lessons are tailored to the right level for the user, based on questions that assess skill level and memory from previous chats. Knowledge checks: Quizzes and open-ended questions, along with personalized feedback to track progress, support knowledge retention and the ability to apply that knowledge in new contexts.

Quizzes and open-ended questions, along with personalized feedback to track progress, support knowledge retention and the ability to apply that knowledge in new contexts. Flexibility: Easily toggle study mode on and off during a conversation, giving you the flexibility to adapt to your learning goals in each conversation.

Study Mode is already being rolled out for all ChatGPT users, regardless of whether you’re on the Free, Plus, Pro, or Team plan. However, you need to make sure you’re logged into ChatGPT using an account. Moreover, it’s also arriving soon to ChatGPT Edu.