Opera Air is a new browser that claims to improve your wellbeing

Browsers can definitely be sources of stress and anxiety, depending on what you’re watching, but things can be different. The Norwegian developer Opera released a new browser called Opera Air, the first one designed around the concept of mindfulness.

Opera Air connects you with your inner state of mind

Opera Air is designed to make its users feel better while they browse the web. The new browser integrates mindfulness tools such as breathing exercises, meditation, binaural beats, stretching, and positive quotes directly into the browsing experience. Users also get to enjoy a minimalist Scandinavian design and frosted glass UI.

According to Opera’s press release, Opera Air will actively help you relax and destress with dedicated features such as Take a break and Boost features. The Take a break mode will help you with breathing exercises, meditation, and a Full Body Scan that will tune into your body and surroundings.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that the browser has some miraculous way of physically scanning your body. It’s a set of audio, visual, and guided instructed techniques you can apply to release stress, calm, and focus that will eventually improve your wellbeing if performed regularly.

However, the best part about Take a break is that you can set up reminders to pause your browsing session after 45, 60, 90, 120, or 180 minutes. It’s one of the best features of Opera Air because sometimes taking your is off the screen is challenging.

Additionally, Opera Air has similar programs called Boosts that help you elevate your state of mind by using binaural beats and Theta and Altha frequencies to stimulate different traits of your brain. The browser even has a Dream Recall boost program that will help you remember the dreams from last night. Opera recommends using headphones for all these programs to extract the full benefits.

Apart from these features, the browser comes with a selection of nature-inspired themes under the Air UI monicker and modern tools. For instance, you can use Aria AI, an ad blocker, and the free VPN you’re used to from any Opera browser.

Of course, you will also get the usual messaging apps on the left sidebar, and you can set up different workspaces to organize your browser.

Opera Air is free, and you can download it from the dedicated website. Last year, Opera launched an AI-based browser called Opera One R2, and it seems that the Norwegians want to create a browser for any user.

