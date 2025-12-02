Opera Rolls Out Gemini-powered AI Upgrades Across Opera One, GX & Neon

Opera has kicked off December with massive AI upgrades for more than 80 million users across Opera One, Opera GX, and Opera Neon. All thanks to a new partnership with Google to integrate the latest Gemini models for improving browsers’ speed, context awareness, and overall intelligence.

The new Opera AI lives in a sleek side panel, always ready to respond instantly based on whatever you’re browsing. It can pull context across everything you have open and performs quick research, pulls real-time summaries, and automatic comparisons between tabs.

Under the hood, Opera has redesigned the entire engine using agentic tech borrowed from Opera Neon. The company claims it makes responses 20% faster, accompanied by seamless interactions, and support for voice I/O. Do note that deep file analysis across documents, images, and videos are also supported now. Privacy controls also get a major boost. You can choose exactly which browsing context the AI can see and what it can’t.

Opera says AI is now a core part of how people use its browsers, and figured shared recently prove the same. For the uninitiated, the company recently posted a 17% year-over-year jump in search revenue, powered by user-initiated actions and rising AI tool usage. Opera AI is built to tap into this trend, helping users find products, services, and content more naturally as they browse.

Speaking about the upgrade and partnership with Google, Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial at Opera, says:

AI is reshaping how people interact with the web, and the browser is the natural entry point for those experiences.Through our partnership with Google, we are able to offer users the experiences they really want through native search and AI features, for free, directly in their Opera One and Opera GX browsers while our most advanced users of the agentic Opera Neon browser are already getting access to Gemini 3 Pro.

With Google’s Gemini models now in the mix, Opera is positioning itself for the next wave of AI-powered browsing, which is faster, more contextual, and deeply integrated into the web itself.