Outlook for Android finally lets users minimize email drafts to allow for quick task switch

Good news for all Outlook for Android and iOS users everywhere: Microsoft enhanced the app with the ability to minimize email drafts to allow users to multitask by switching tasks quickly.

The new ability was announced in a blog post, and the Redmond-based tech giant says it’s now available to everyone. The company says it should make the experience of using Outlook on mobile phones seamless, efficient, and less disruptive.

To use the new minimize capability in Outlook for Android and iOS, you’ll need to tap on the new icon Microsoft created, which will appear at the top-right of the screen every time you compose a new email.

Selecting the button will dock the email draft at the bottom. Once you’re done with the other more pressing task, you can get back to the draft by selecting the entry point in the Mail or Calendar tab of the Outlook app.

The capability is now available to all users running Android Beta version 4.2447.0 or later of the app and iOS TestFlight users running version 4.2449.0 or later.

We knew this would happen eventually, as last year, Microsoft announced the feature in the Microsoft 365 Roadmap. However, back then, the Redmond-based tech giant said it would release it in January.