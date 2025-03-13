Palworld crossplay is finally coming on all platforms, including Windows, Xbox, PS5, and Mac

The crossplay is coming at the end of the month.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Exciting news for Palworld fans! Developer Pocketpair has announced that the highly anticipated crossplay feature will be introduced later this month. This update will allow players to enjoy multiplayer gameplay across all platforms, including Windows, Xbox, PS5, and Mac.

The cross-play feature has been one of the most requested additions since Palworld’s release. This update allows players to team up with friends regardless of their platform. Believe it or not, the game hasn’t been able to crossplay, and Xbox gamers could only team up with their Windows counterparts, while the Steam, PS5, and Mac gamers of Palworld were separated.

According to the official announcement, the update will include crossplay and a world transfer feature, enabling players to transfer their beloved Pals between different platforms.

🚨Palworld's Crossplay Update coming in late March!🚨



Multiplayer across all platforms and world transfer for Pals 🚚



To celebrate the update, Palworld is 25% off on the PS Store and Steam!

Don't miss it 🎁



PS Store: https://t.co/REZemF7ymX



Steam: https://t.co/mOTG66p6al pic.twitter.com/AYbndvOB6i — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) March 12, 2025

To celebrate the upcoming update, Palworld is offering a limited-time 25% discount on the game on the PS Store and Steam.

Pocketpair has also hinted at some “little surprises” in the update, though specific details have not been revealed. As the developer continues to support and expand the game, fans can look forward to more content and improvements throughout the year.

Palworld was one of 2024’s biggest surprises in the gaming industry. Released in January 2024, the game quickly became one of the most popular, and it was a success for Xbox and PCs, especially.