PlayStation kicks off Summer Sale with massive discounts on your favorite titles

Some gamers wait all year to grab that one title they missed. If you’re one of them, Sony just kicked off its big PlayStation Summer Sale. It’s live now and runs through August 13, but heads up, some of these deals vanish after July 29. That’s because Sony plans a mid-sale refresh, meaning new games will join the rotation, and a few of the current ones might disappear.

PlayStation Summer Sale is live with steep discounts

Over at the official Summer Sale page on the PlayStation Store, you’ll find hundreds of PS5 and PS4 digital games and add-ons on sale. EA Sports FC 25 Standard Edition is 79% off. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Cross-Gen Bundle is down 45%.

You can also grab Assassin’s Creed Shadows Digital Deluxe Edition at 25% off, Forza Horizon 5 at 25% off, and even Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 at 10% off. Just keep in mind that these are digital-only discounts. So if you prefer physical discs, it’s smart to check local store listings before clicking purchase. Sometimes boxed versions go cheaper.

Sony’s also made it easier to keep tabs on what you want. Add games to your wishlist and you’ll quickly see if they go on sale during the second round. With 208 pages of deals listed in the UK store alone, there’s a good chance you’ll find something worth picking up.

The sale has started at midnight local time globally, so don’t forget to head over to the PlayStation Summer Sale and dive in.