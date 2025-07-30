PlayStation Plus brings three big games for August: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero One’s Justice 2

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

PlayStation is giving subscribers a mix of action, horror, and anime this August. Starting August 5, PS Plus members across all tiers, Essential, Extra, and Premium, will be able to grab three new games for free: Lies of P, DayZ, and My Hero: One’s Justice 2.

Each title brings a completely different vibe, which makes this month’s lineup feel more varied than usual. Whether you’re into souls-like challenges, survival chaos, or anime brawlers, there’s something here worth trying before the games leave the catalog on September 1.

Lies of P leads the lineup

Let’s be honest, there’s still no Bloodborne sequel in sight, but Lies of P scratches that same itch. The game reimagines the Pinocchio story in a much darker world and layers it with methodical, punishing combat. If you’re a fan of FromSoftware games, this is the one to dive into. There’s also an expansion, Overture, released in June that adds more story and brutal boss fights. The game will be playable on PS5 and PS4.

Hardcore survival fans get DayZ

Then there’s DayZ, which is less about zombies and more about who you can trust. It’s been around for years, but if you’ve never dropped into its brutal world, now’s a good time. Expect tense encounters, scavenging, and constant paranoia. You can play the game on PS4.

For anime fans, My Hereo: One’s Justice 2 will be there

Rounding out the list is My Hero: One’s Justice 2, a fast-paced fighter packed with characters from the My Hero Academia series. You can play it on PS4. With a new game coming soon, this one helps set the stage for the final arc. If you haven’t claimed July’s games yet, be sure to grab them before August 5.