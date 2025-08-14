PowerToys 0.93 Update Brings Sleeker Dashboard and Major Speed Boost

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

PowerToys version 0.93 is here, and it’s one of the biggest updates in the the recent time. You’re getting a redesigned dashboard, a faster Command Palette, and some handy new tools that make the whole experience feel more polished.

In the latest version, the first thing you’ll notice is the new dashboard. The old interface made it tough to see which utilities were on, which were off, and where to find shortcuts. Now, the homepage has a clean, card-style layout, looking a lot like the Windows 11 Settings app.

Image: Microsoft

Quick launching, shortcuts, and utility toggles are neatly split into sections. This makes it easier for you to see and control everything at a glance, and yes, you can launch tools directly from there.

However, the notable change brought in by the update is the improved Command Palette. Microsoft says it worked closely with the community to iron out performance issues.

Thanks to Ahead of Time (AOT) compilation, the installation size is now 55% smaller, startup memory usage is down 15%, and load times are 40% faster. The built-in extensions also load up to 70% quicker. Over 99 bugs have been squashed, and the Palette now has command history, pinned apps, Clipboard History, and even keyboard shortcuts in context menus.

If you do screen sharing or tutorials, you’ll also like the new Spotlight mode in Mouse Highlighter. Instead of just an ellipse around your cursor, the screen dims except for the area around your mouse, letting you direct attention exactly where you need it. You can even tweak the dimming color and transparency.

Other small but welcome changes include instant previews for Binary G-code files in Peek, and Quick Accent now supports Vietnamese vowels and the letter “d.” You can grab the update from the Microsoft Store or GitHub. If you haven’t tried PowerToys yet, now’s the perfect time to start.