PowerToys 0.94 released with settings search, shortcut conflict detection, and more

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

Readers help support Windows Report. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Microsoft has released PowerToys version 0.94, which focuses on making everyday use simpler, smarter, and more accessible. One of the biggest changes is the addition of a search function inside the Settings menu.

With PowerToys offering dozens of utilities, finding a specific option could often feel daunting for many of you. The new search box solves this by supporting fuzzy matching, meaning you don’t have to type the exact term. You can just press Ctrl+F, start typing, and you’ll be taken directly to the right place.

For longer lists of results, there’s even a “Show all results” page. Another notable feature in PowerToys version 0.95 is shortcut conflict detection. Anyone who has ever assigned hotkeys in PowerToys knows that overlap with other modules or even Windows itself can cause confusion.

Image: Microsoft

With this update, conflicting shortcuts are now marked in red, and a new dashboard tile shows how many conflicts you have at a glance. From there, you can quickly reassign hotkeys and restore order to their workflows.

The latest version also brings Mouse Pointer Crosshairs tool. A new gliding cursor mode allows users to control the mouse step by step with just a single shortcut, reducing the need for rapid movements. This makes navigation far more manageable for people who find precise mouse control difficult.

Under the hood, PowerToys 0.94 also improves stability and security. The installer has been upgraded, Quick Accent now supports Maltese, and the Command Palette has received bunch of fixes and design improvements. With the new version, handling of host file entries and runtime registration for context menu modules is much easier.

Microsoft has already teased that PowerToys version 0.95 will bring a revamped Keyboard Manager UI. In addition, there’ll be a brand-new utility that can automatically switch Windows between light and dark mode based on your schedule.

For now, PowerToys 0.94 is available to download either through the built-in updater or from the official GitHub release page. For full release notes, please click here.