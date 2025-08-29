How to Fix Proxy Error 429 on Windows 11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help Windows Report sustain the editorial team. Read more

A Proxy error 429 appears when a server blocks you for sending too many requests in a short time. This guide will help you fix the error quickly with simple steps.

How to fix proxy error 429?

1. Control your request volume

Pause or slow down automated scripts or bots. Avoid refreshing pages repeatedly. Limit the number of simultaneous connections from apps or browsers.

2. Fix proxy and system settings

Clear cached data and cookies in your browser settings. Reset or update your Windows 11 proxy configuration. Press Win + I , go to Network & Internet > Proxy, and disable unused proxies.



3. Reset your network connection

Restart your router and wait at least 30 seconds before powering it back on. Reboot your computer and reconnect to the internet. If possible, test another network to see if the error persists.

4. Check for security or software issues

Run a complete antivirus or antimalware scan. Remove any suspicious or unwanted software that could trigger excessive requests. If the problem continues, wait and try again later.

FAQs

Is proxy error 429 permanent? No. It is usually temporary and resolves once the request limit resets or your IP changes. Can incorrect settings cause this error? Yes. Wrong proxy settings or cached data can cause 429 errors. Adjusting them often fixes the issue. What if the error keeps coming back? It may be server-side throttling. Waiting or following this HTTP Error 429 fix can help. Is proxy error 429 the same as ActiveX error 429? No. Proxy 429 happens in browsers, while ActiveX error 429 appears in Windows applications.

Proxy Error 429 is usually temporary, but it can still interrupt browsing or work. By reducing request volume, fixing settings, and resetting your network, you can often solve it. For more detailed Windows steps, see this Windows 11 proxy error guide.