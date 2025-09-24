Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X2 Elite & X2 Elite Extreme SoCs for Next-Gen Windows PCs

Devices packed with Snapdragon X2 Elite series will launch in the first half of 2026

At the ongoing Snapdragon Summit 2025, Qualcomm has pulled the wraps off its next-generation processors for Windows PCs, the Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme and the Snapdragon X2 Elite. These succeed the first-generation X Elite lineup, and are for the premium thin-and-light devices with more power, longer battery life, and significantly faster AI acceleration.

Image: Qualcomm

The company claims the new chips deliver up to 75% faster CPU performance than competing x86 designs running at the same power level. Both processors are built on a 3nm process and feature the third-generation Qualcomm Oryon CPU.

Image: Qualcomm

The X2 Elite Family

The flagship X2 Elite Extreme (X2E-96-100) pushes up to 18 cores, 12 Oryon Prime and 6 Performance, with boost clocks of 5.0 GHz on two cores and 3.6 GHz across all cores.

Image: Qualcomm

Besides it, Qualcomm introduced two additional SKUs under the X2 Elite banner, all powered by the new Adreno X2-90 GPU, which offers 2.3x higher performance per watt than the first-gen model.

For AI workloads, the chips integrate Qualcomm’s latest Hexagon NPU, rated at 80 TOPS INT8, which the company says is the fastest for laptops and optimized for Copilot+ and other local AI workloads.

Image: Qualcomm

The three SKUs

X2 Elite Extreme (X2E-96-100): 18 cores, 5.0 GHz boost, 53 MB cache, 192-bit memory bus, 228 GB/s bandwidth.

X2 Elite (X2E-88-100): 18 cores, 4.7 GHz boost, 53 MB cache, 128-bit bus, 152 GB/s bandwidth.

X2 Elite (X2E-80-100): 12 cores, 4.7 GHz single-core/4.4 GHz dual-core, 34 MB cache, 128-bit bus, 152 GB/s bandwidth.

Connectivity, Features, and Availability

All SKUs support LPDDR5X-9523 RAM with up to 128 GB capacity, and come with the Snapdragon X75 5G modem, delivering peak 10 Gbps downloads. They also feature Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and Qualcomm Guardian for enterprise-grade security.

Devices powered by the Snapdragon X2 Elite family are expected in the first half of 2026, ranging from laptops and compact desktop PCs.