Raspberry Pi Unveils $40 Five-Inch Touch Display 2

Raspberry Pi has expanded its display lineup with a more compact option. The company has announced the Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 in a new 5-inch size, priced at $40. This smaller screen complements the existing 7-inch model, but keeps the same 720 × 1280 resolution.

The new display is designed with versatility in mind. It features a true multi-touch capacitive panel supporting up to five-finger input, making it a natural fit for Raspberry Pi OS.

Just like the 7-inch version, the panel includes an anti-glare coating, but it comes with a slightly narrower 80-degree viewing angle. Setting it up is straightforward: the display attaches to the rear of the Raspberry Pi with standoffs, while a flex cable connects to the Pi’s DSI port.

Moving on, power is drawn directly from the GPIO pins, although this design choice may cause issues if users also want to run a HAT accessory. Unlike some hoped, Raspberry Pi did not opt for a USB power input here.

At 155 × 88 mm, the display is compact enough for embedded projects such as kiosks, point-of-sale systems, home automation panels, or even DIY Star Trek-inspired interfaces. Raspberry Pi says the screen will remain in production until at least January 2030, giving makers plenty of time to integrate it into their builds.

Both the new 5-inch model and the existing 7-inch version are available through Raspberry Pi resellers. With its smaller footprint and lower price, the 5-inch Touch Display 2 offers a more accessible option without sacrificing resolution or core functionality.