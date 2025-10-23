Reddit Sues Perplexity for Scraping User Data to Train its AI

Monetary damages sought along with an order to block further use of its data

Rishaj Upadhyay
Rishaj Upadhyay Shield
News Editor
Calendar icon Oct 23rd, 2025 1:27 PM EEST
Reddit faces FTC inquiry over the sale of user data to AI companies

Ever since artificial intelligence became the tech industry’s favorite obsession, tech giants have been facing multiple lawsuits, ranging from news publishers to creative professionals. Everyone wants to know how their content is being used.

Now, Reddit has entered the courtroom again, this time suing Perplexity AI for allegedly scraping user-generated data to train its search engine without permission.

The lawsuit, filed in a New York federal court, claims that Perplexity, along with three data firms, Oxylabs (Lithuania), AWMProxy (Russia), and SerpApi (Texas), bypassed Reddit’s protections to harvest data that fuels its so-called “answer engine.”

Reddit alleges that Perplexity “desperately needs” human-written content to enhance the accuracy of its AI models. That’s why it is scraping Reddit’s massive library of discussions to give it that edge. Reddit is now seeking monetary damages and a court order to block further use of its data

The company says this isn’t just one case. In June, Reddit sued another AI startup, Anthropic, over similar claims. Reddit’s Chief Legal Officer, Ben Lee, described the issue as part of a “data laundering economy,” saying that AI firms are “locked in an arms race for quality human content.”

Perplexity, however, denies any wrongdoing. “Our approach remains principled and responsible as we provide factual answers with accurate AI, and we will not tolerate threats against openness and the public interest,” the company said in a statement, adding that it would defend itself in court.

